Shame: BJP MP Uses Mumbai Coronavirus Sanitisation Drive For His Own Branding

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, BJP MP Manoj Kotak has seemingly deemed it appropriate to brand himself during the sanitization drive carried in his Mumbai North East constituency. The MP allegedly printed an image of his himself on the sanitization equipment along with the BJP's 'Lotus' symbol next to it. Mentioning his name below it, a helpline number has been printed on it as well.

Apart from this, the sanitization worker's suit also has a Lotus symbol printed on it. Currently, there are over 80 Coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

COVID-19 cases rise in India

As of date, India has reported over 850 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Coronavirus crisis globally

Presently, there are around 594,377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 27,250 people. Meanwhile, around 133,006 have reportedly recovered. Currently, as per reports, the hardest-hit region is the United States of America, followed by China, and then Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

