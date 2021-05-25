COVID-19: BMC Allows Walk-in Vaccination For Lactating Mothers & Pregnant Women In Mumbai

The Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Monday, May 24 allowed lactating mothers and pregnant women to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 at approved centres without prior registration, said an official. An official order will be issued soon in this context.

After the Central directive, now lactating mothers and pregnant women are included in the list of the categories eligible for vaccination and can walk in at the centres run by the Maharashtra government and the BMC between Monday to Wednesday. The BMC cited the May 19 directive of the Union government permitting lactating mothers to take COVID-19 vaccines.

However, they have to register at vaccination centres. A BMC spokesperson said that all the necessary guidelines will be followed and they need to carry documents with the medical details.

"While administering vaccines to lactating mothers, all the necessary guidelines will be followed. They will have to carry necessary documents about the date and place of delivery along with medical details. Pregnant women will have to produce a certificate written on the letterhead of gynaecologists from whom they are taking treatment along with a self-consent letter," the civic body said.

Shiv Sena leader confirms

Taking to Twitter, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi confirmed the news and said, "I have just been informed by BMC that my request for giving the option to pregnant women for COVID vaccination is going to be implemented and also for lactating mothers. They will be in the vaccination ambit. Thank you Shri Iqbal Chahal. A formal notification to follow soon".

Earlier, pregnant and lactating women were excluded from the government's vaccination programme as Covishield and Covaxin were not tried on these groups in India. On Saturday, the government's expert allowed lactating mothers as well as pregnant women for vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

From May 1 onwards, the Centre relaxed the age bar for COVID-19 inoculation and allowed the vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. While some states managed to commence the vaccination for the 18-44 age category, the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka have suspended this drive owing to a paucity of Nearly, 20 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine doses that have been administered in the country so far in India.

