COVID-19: BMC Bans New Year Parties, Restricts Gatherings In Mumbai Amid Omicron Scare

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Pixabay
As Maharashtra continues to lead the chart in India in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant (167), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh coronavirus protocols to be followed ahead of New Year festivities.
In terms of the total number of reported Omicron cases across the country, Maharashtra is followed by Delhi as it recorded a recent spike in coronavirus infections, taking its total tally to 165. Keeping in mind the worsening situation, BMC took to Twitter in order to make the public aware of the new protocols.
Recent guidelines regarding #Covid19 protocol in public spaces. pic.twitter.com/SkOnSy7WZb— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 28, 2021
Last week, the BMC had issued fresh guidelines for travellers who were landing in Mumbai from Dubai. In its official statement, BMC had informed that all the travellers will have to undergo mandatory seven-day quarantine although an RT-PCR test upon arrival is not needed.
"Travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra, other than Mumbai will be transferred by Collector (district officer) who shall arrange transport for such travellers. These travellers will not be allowed to take public transport," BMC's orders said. The civic body further clarified that an RT-PCR test will be done on the seventh day of home quarantine