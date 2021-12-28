COVID-19: BMC Bans New Year Parties, Restricts Gatherings In Mumbai Amid Omicron Scare

As Maharashtra continues to lead the chart in India in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant (167), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh coronavirus protocols to be followed ahead of New Year festivities.

In terms of the total number of reported Omicron cases across the country, Maharashtra is followed by Delhi as it recorded a recent spike in coronavirus infections, taking its total tally to 165. Keeping in mind the worsening situation, BMC took to Twitter in order to make the public aware of the new protocols.

Fresh Guidelines for Mumbaikars

The latest guidelines have banned all New Year celebrations, ceremonies, or parties that were to be organised in closed or confined spaces under BMC's jurisdiction.

Gatherings of more than five people in public places have been banned from 9 pm to 6 am.

Weddings, social and political events as well as religious gatherings have been limited to just 100 people in closed spaces, 250 people in open spaces, or up to 25% of the total capacity of the area.

Places with a permanent seating arrangement are allowed to use 50% of their capacity as opposed to just 25% in places with non-permanent seating arrangements.

All restaurants, cinema halls, gyms and spas have been allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Moreover, sporting events and ceremonies can be held only at 25% of the total seating capacity.

Only those with complete vaccination will be allowed to enter public spaces and those who are eligible yet unvaccinated have been directed to complete the vaccination process.

BMC's guidelines for travellers entering Mumbai

Last week, the BMC had issued fresh guidelines for travellers who were landing in Mumbai from Dubai. In its official statement, BMC had informed that all the travellers will have to undergo mandatory seven-day quarantine although an RT-PCR test upon arrival is not needed.

"Travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra, other than Mumbai will be transferred by Collector (district officer) who shall arrange transport for such travellers. These travellers will not be allowed to take public transport," BMC's orders said. The civic body further clarified that an RT-PCR test will be done on the seventh day of home quarantine

