COVID-19: BMC Collects Rs 77 Cr As Fine From Mask Rule Violators Since Start Of Pandemic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that it has so far collected over Rs 77 crore as fines from people not wearing masks in public places. According to the official data, the civic body has collected Rs 77,37,41,000 from mask rule violators since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic till October 24, Sunday. Earlier in September, the BMC had informed that the face mask rule violators in the city averaged up to 10,000 a day.

The Mumbai police had earlier informed that individuals without a face mask in public will be fined Rs 200. BMC started collecting the fines from April 20, 2020, when the pandemic started. Now, the corporation has revealed that the fines collected in the past 572 days have crossed Rs 77 crore. According to BMC data cited by ANI, the Mumbai police collected a total of Rs 2,63,200 from 1316 cases on Sunday. The average fine collected amounted to above Rs 46,000.

The BMC last week had eased coronavirus restrictions as it allowed cinema halls, drama theatres, and auditoriums, to reopen. The entertainment centres were allowed to open albeit with pandemic-necessitated protocols like the mandatory use of face masks and social distancing. The state government also allowed the reopening of amusement parks without any water rides.

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 66,02,961. The state reported the death of 18 patients taking a total toll of 1,40,016, the state health department said. A total of 1,520 patients recovered on the day. The state has an active cases tally of 23,894. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 408 new cases and six deaths, taking its total case tally to 7,54,507 and death toll to 16,213.

India lifts on-arrival quarantine from certain nations

As India clocked 100 crore vaccinations against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has affirmed the implementation of revised guidelines that were announced on October 20. As per the new rules, fully vaccinated international travellers coming from countries with which India has mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates (as approved by WHO) will no longer need to undergo home quarantine. However, the arrival will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test from at least 72 hours before boarding the flights.

