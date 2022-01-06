COVID-19: BMC Issues Full List Of Vaccination Centres In Mumbai For 15-18 Age Group

While India has already started vaccinating all its teenagers aged between 15 to 18, its fight against the highly transmissible COVID-19 virus followed by the Omicron variant continues. Meanwhile, the only vaccine administered to this particular age group is Covaxin and jabs are being given to children across the country at various Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

Notably, Maharashtra and Delhi being on the top of the tally with the highest contribution of infections have also paced up their vaccination drive setting up multiple vaccination centres across the states. Concerning the same, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also shared a list of Covid vaccine centres that will remain active on January 6, 2022, Thursday.

While only the first dose of vaccines will be administered to the age group between 15 to 18, the time slot has been kept fixed from 9 AM to 5 PM. Along with that, the centres will follow 50% online registrations whereas, the other 50% will be based on spot registration.

Notably, the time slot for vaccination centres in Topiwala and Shivaji Nagar has been fixed from 2 PM to 6 PM and 9 AM to 9 PM respectively.

Names of the active vaccination centres across Mumbai

Check the complete list of vaccination centres that will remain active on Thursday as stated by the BMC through a press note.

List of CVC's administering Covaxin

Age: 15-18 y/o

Time: 9am - 5pm

50% online registration

50% onspot registration

1st Dose Only



Covid-19 vaccinations in India

In a major achievement, more than 1 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered among adolescents between the age group of 15 to 18 on Wednesday, while India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage cross 148.58 crores. Also, with more than 82 lakh vaccine doses administered by 7 PM on Wednesday, the tally is expected to increase more within the coming days.

Congratulating on the same, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also appealed to all the eligible adolescents to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Meanwhile, with the mounting concerns on a spike in coronavirus infections across the country, Maharashtra still looms under the fear of a serious health crisis. As Maharashtra reports fresh 26,538 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities in the last 24 hours, Mumbai alone has contributed 15,166 new cases and three deaths.



