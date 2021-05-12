COVID-19: Chandigarh To Roll Out Vaccination Drive For 18-44 Years From May 14

The Chandigarh administration has decided to begin vaccination for beneficiaries between the age group of 18-45 years from 14 May. Via the CoWIN portal, beneficiaries can book the time, place and slot for the inoculation, however, on-site registration will not be allowed. The UTs administration directed officials and beneficiaries to follow the protocols and guidelines issued by the central government.

Vaccination drive in India

Earlier this month, the central government flagged off the third phase of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive allowing all citizens of 18 years and above to get vaccinated. In a letter to state officials, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan outlined the policy and rules for the third phase of the vaccination which excluded the walk-in facility at the centres.

The Centre instructed, among other things, that from April 28, people in the 18-44 age group would only be able to register online via the CoWIN portal. The inoculation procedure and documentation required to receive the vaccine remain unchanged. All vaccination slots at private CVCs will continue to be available only via CoWIN or Arogya Setu online appointments. To reduce vaccine wastage, on-site registration/appointments will be permitted only if any doses remain in the last opened vial(s), read the official letter.

Third phase of vaccination

According to Union Health Ministry, "4,79,282 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 30,44,463 across 30 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive." More than 24.4 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours,'' it added.

According to the provision report, a total of 17,52,35,991 vaccine doses were administered across 25,47,534 sessions as of 7 am today, May 12. 95,82,449 HCWs (1stdose) and 65,39,376 HCWs (2nddose), 1,41,49,634 FLWs (1stdose), 79,52,537 FLWs (2nddose), 30,44,463 beneficiaries aged 18 to 45 (1stdose), 5,58,83,416 (1stdose) and 78,36,168 (2nddose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. More than 60-year-old beneficiaries include 5,39,59,7721 first-dose recipients and 1,62,88,176 second-dose recipients.

(Picture Credit: PTI)