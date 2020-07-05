COVID-19: Chennai's Stringent Lockdown Set To Ease From July 6 Even As Cases Top 65000

The complete lockdown that was earlier announced in Chennai and some other districts of Tamil Nadu is all set to ease from Monday even as Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the southern state. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Saturday announced relaxations in lockdown in Chennai from July 6.

"Relaxations in Chennai lockdown will come in effect from July 6. Vegetable and grocery shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm, textile, hardware shops from 10 am to 6 pm and restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm," the CM had said.

As of July 5, Chennai has 24,195 active cases of COVID-19 while the death toll stands at 1,033. The number of recoveries stands at 41,309 i.e. 62% of all confirmed cases in the city.

From Monday, shops which sell essential commodities vegetables and tea stalls will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm. Hotels and restaurants can be kept open from 6 am to 9 pm, operational only for takeaway services. Except for malls, all standalone showrooms can be kept open from 10 am to 6 pm according to the new guidelines released by the state government.

Non-air-conditioned hair salons, spas, and beauty parlours will be allowed to function, subject to adherence to standard operating procedures. Fish and meat stalls can also function by ensuring physical distancing.

Earlier, the state government announced a 12-hour strict lockdown in four cities on June 19 in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.

Lockdown to continue in Madurai

The intensified lockdown will continue Madurai, however, due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 positive cases. The temple town has 3,800 cases. Hence, the authorities have decided to prolong the intensified lockdown in the largest town of southern Tamil Nadu.

The intensified lockdown in Chennai, which started from June 19, helped flatten the pandemic curve with reduced positive numbers. The average daily number of positive cases still remains around 2,000.

However, the lockdown will continue in Tamil Nadu till 31 July, with restrictions on the district to district transport without proper E-pass. However, the state government's medical expert committee has stated that a total lockdown is not the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the state has 1,07,001 cases. Of them, 60,592 have recovered, while 8671 people lost their lives to the highly infectious respiratory illness.

(PTI Photo)

