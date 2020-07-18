'Rum And Two Half-fried Egg': Karnataka Congress Councillor's Bizarre Remedy Against COVID

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic when control measures are of utmost importance and proper reportage of the infection if contracted is necessary, a Congress Councillor in Karnataka, brazenly downplaying the seriousness of the disease has come up with a bizarre home remedy to prevent Covid-19.

Congress leader from Ullal city in Mangaluru, Ravichandra Gatti in a viral video, recommended rum and two half-fried eggs as a preventive measure against the virus. In the video, Gatti is seen holding a rum bottle in his hand as to delivers the message.

"There are many who drink rum in Bengaluru and Kodagu. But I do not drink. Neither do I eat fish," he says at the beginning of the video.

"Rum is the medicine for COVID virus. Add a teaspoonful of ground pepper in 60 to 90 ml of Rum. Stir it well with your hand and drink it. Also, take two half-boiled eggs or omelette with spray pepper (again he uses the Tulu word) on it before consumption. And you have nothing to worry about Coronavirus. This is my remedy for COVID," Gatti is heard saying in the video which appears to be in a mix of Kannada and Tulu language.

"I don't know about Doctors. I have tried various medicines. But this is my remedy for COVID. I may be a politician which is not important here. I am speaking as a citizen of India and as a COVID committee member," he says.

According to the reports, the District Congress Committee says it will take action against Gatti.

Watch the video here: