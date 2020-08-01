COVID-19: Containment Zones Drop To 496 In Delhi; CM Kejriwal Reviews Situation

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the number of containment zones in New Delhi have reduced from 715 to 496, after an extensive review conducted by the concerned officials over the past two days. Taking to twitter, the minister said that as per Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's instructions, the containment zones were reviewed in an extensive manner with the District DM and surveillance team.

"During the last two days an extensive review of the containment zones was carried out with Revenu and Health officials. Results have been quiet satisfactory. Against 715 containment zones affecting 348099 people, number of containments zones is now down to 496, which affects the movement of only 106211 people. Situation was again reviewd by the Hon'ble CM and it was directed that the situation should be reviewed at regular intervals," Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

CM Kejriwal concered about restricted movement

The Delhi Revenue Minister further said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern at the large size of containment zones as it restricted the movement of people. Kailash Gahlot, health officials and district officials held a review meeting at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence on July 29, Saturday. During the meeting, CM Arvind Kejriwal also instructed them to conduct reviews at regular intevals.

Coronavirus in Delhi

In the last 24 hours, the national capital has reported 1,118 new confirmed COVID-19. There have been 26 coronavirus deaths in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The number of discharged/recovered/migrated coronavirus patients in Delhi is at 1,201. With this the current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Delhi has climed up to 1,36,716 out of which 10,596 COVID-19 cases are active and 1,22,131 have been discharged/recovered/migrated. The coronavirus death toll in the national capital is at 3,989 as on date.

India has seen a hike of 57,117 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours due to which the current coronavirus cases in India has reached 16,95,988 out of which 5,65,103 coronavirus cases are currently active and 10,94,375 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

