COVID-19 Crisis: Humble Delhi Porters Struggle To Make Ends Meet

Hunger and unemployment are staring lakhs of hard-working people belonging to all walks of life because of the downturn of the economy as a result of coronavirus lockdown. While people are losing jobs, loss in businesses, the worst affected are the humble labourers who sell their labour to eke out a living. Among these are the friendly coolies or porters that we are used to just call out to lend a helping hand with the luggage we can't pick ourselves. But in this deadly crisis, not many are ready to help them. It is their spirit that is keeping them going in the hope of a better tomorrow.

Most coolies had gone back home during the lockdown

More than two thousand new cases of corona infection are reported in Delhi every day. There are 1,270 coolies working at New Delhi railway station alone, out of which only 250 to 300 coolies have come back to work, unable to get any work elsewhere. Most of them had gone back home due to the lockdown, but now they are slowly returning to work at the station.

Recently, the New Delhi Railway Station has also been modernized with the convenience of elevators and escalators added at the railway station. Who needs to hire porters then they fear. Their income has dwindled even further as passengers prefer to carry their own luggage to avoid any contact.

'I have not been able to earn anything'

Another porter at the station tells us that often it happens that the passenger does not have money, we still help by carrying their luggage. "We too understand the pain of the passengers, just that nobody understands our pain," the porter said.

Another porter says, "I have come back from my hometown 3 days ago, I have not been able to earn anything since morning. There is a lot of problem due to lack of passengers at the railway station. The number of passengers coming to New Delhi has decreased a lot. Travelers are only going back from here. Whenever we pick up a passenger's luggage, before that we use a sanitizer and after placing the luggage, wash our hands with soap and then come to the platform."

A porter says that he used to earn 500 to 800 rupees daily before lockdown but now he is not able to earn even 400 rupees from 5 am to 5 pm. The whole day goes waste without any earning. You get 100 rupees of 40 kg weight, it is determined by the government, the rest is up to the passenger if they can give more on their own.

