COVID-19 Crisis: Mumbai's Patient Doubling Rate Drops To 80 Days; 35 More Deaths

With 1142 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 1, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,46,947. At present, there are 20,065 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,18,864 after 1596 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 35 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 7,690. 28 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

7,75,974 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till August 31. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.87% from August 25-August 31. As of August 31, 3152 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,457 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,374, 927, and 1,401 respectively.

While there are 577 active containment zones currently, 6,293 buildings have been sealed. 5,080 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 2,555 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 80 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 81%.

Read: NEET-JEE Exams: Mumbai Suburban Railways To Run Spl Trains For Candidates Appearing

Read: Nashik Records 788 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Reaches 38,174

Novel coronavirus crisis in India

Currently, there are 36,91,166 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 28,39,882 patients have been discharged while 65,288 fatalities have been reported. At present, there are 7,85,996 active cases in India. With 65,081 COVID-19 patients getting cured in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate stands at 77%.

The number of recovered cases outnumber active cases by over 20.53 lakh. After 10,16,920 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of tests done in India has increased to 4,33,24,834. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra account for nearly 34% of the overall number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country.

Read: COVID-19: JEE-Mains Conducted Across Country Amid 'new Normal'