COVID-19 Crisis: Mumbai's Tally Crosses 5 Lakh Mark; Cases Grow At 2% From April 2-8

On Friday, April 9, Mumbai registered 9,200 new COVID-19 cases taking the city's novel coronavirus tally to 5,00,898. At present, there are 90,333 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 83 per cent are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 3,97,613 after 5099 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 35 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 11,909. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Thursday stands at 10.9 per cent and 2.41 per cent.

So far, 45,09,881 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 3,22,134 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 2 per cent from April 2- April 8. The number of available oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 1826, 26, and 63 respectively.

While there are 76 active containment zones currently, 777 buildings have been sealed. 40,341 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 1081 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 34 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 79 per cent.

COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that the COVID-19 vaccination will take place at government and municipal hospitals on April 10 (12-6 pm) and April 11 (9 am- 5 pm). However, inoculation will not take place at any private vaccination centres on April 10, 11 and 12 owing to the paucity of vaccine doses. At present, the vaccination drive is being carried out at 120 centres in the city.

However, the civic body clarified that it will try to restart the inoculation at private centres provided that it receives enough doses on Friday night. Meanwhile, the BMC has permitted citizens who are eligible to get vaccinated, to travel only to the centre and back during the weekend lockdown. While a total of 14,18,611 persons have been inoculated in Mumbai till now, 1,83,880 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.