COVID-19 Crisis: Mumbai's Tally Swells To 87,513; 62 More Deaths Reported

With 1381 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 8, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 87,513. At present, there are 23,214 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 59,238 after 1,101 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 62 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 5,061. 59 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

3,68,603 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till July 7. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.54% from July 1-7. The patient doubling rate in the city has increased to 45 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 68%.

Read: Mumbai Hotels Permitted To Open With 33% Capacity; JW Marriott Leaves Little To Chance

Read: Sachin Tendulkar Inaugurates Plasma Donation Centre At Top Mumbai Hospital: Report

Boost for testing in Mumbai

In a landmark move, the BMC has decided that an individual can get himself tested without a doctor's prescription. Labs have been empowered to conduct RT-PCR tests as per the ICMR guidelines. Home swab collection for COVID-19 testing is permitted. Direct high-risk contacts of a confirmed case and an asymptomatic patient with co-morbidities can be tested between day 5 and day 10. Moreover, rapid antigen tests can be done in high-risk groups seeking hospitalization. The high-risk groups are as follows:

1. Patients undergoing chemotherapy

2. Immunosuppressed patients including those who are HIV positive

3. Patients diagnosed with malignant disease

4. Transplant patients

5. Elderly patients with co-morbidities

6. Elective/ emergency procedures like neurosurgery, dental procedure, etc.

7. Non-surgical interventions such as bronchoscopy, dialysis, etc.

Read: Mumbai Hospital Gets Robot 'Gollar' For Covid Assistance; CM's Office Terms It 'important'

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 7,42,417 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 4,56,831 patients have been discharged while 20,632 fatalities have been reported. There are 2,64,944 active cases in the country. With 2,62,679 samples being tested during the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of samples tested is now 1,04,73,771.

7180 tests per million population are being conducted in India. The number of testing labs has increased to 1,119 comprising 795 labs in the government sector and 324 labs in the private sector. After 16,883 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered rose to 4,56,830. The nation's recovery rate has surged to 61.53%.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally At 7.42 Lakh; 4,56,830 People Recover