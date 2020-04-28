COVID-19: Delhi Cop Recovers After Fighting Disease, Narrates Story

As India battles the novel Coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people working in the healthcare system and law enforcement have become warriors in the fight against COVID-19. Risking their health and staying away from their families for days, COVID warriors are on the frontlines to treat sick patients and contain the deadly virus' spread.

One such COVID warrior is Delhi Police officer Vikas who contracted the disease while being on duty and was discharged after recovery on Monday. Speaking to Republic TV, Vikas said that he was found positive for COVID-19 on April 17, two days after going for the test. The policeman was then posted at Delhi's Chandni Mahal police station.

"I was asymptomatic all the while and had my confidence bit shaken when I found out I was positive. However, my senior staff and colleagues supported me in my fight against the disease," the cop said. "I was on the driver duty then and my job was to transport and distribute food. My focus was on service and never realised I was infected," he added.

He also said that his family lent a lot of support throughout the process.

Bad mentality of those attacking cops

The officer also slammed those attacking police officers and healthcare workers while on lockdown and COVID containment duty, saying that mentality of such people is bad. "Their mentality is bad that's why that is happening. If people think better, then they will respect the police. Some can't be explained as there are bad elements in the society."

Coronavirus cases see a sharp spike

The Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that 1,543 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide toll to 29,435. This has been the sharpest rise in cases so far. 684 patients have recovered, in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 23.3%. The national capital has so far reported 3,108 cases of Coronavirus of which 877 patients have recovered while 54 have died.

