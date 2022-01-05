COVID-19: Delhi Metro To Run With 100% Seating Capacity, No Standing Passengers Allowed

Delhi metro trains will run with 100% seating capacity, however, it will not allow any standing passengers in compliance with the fresh guidelines, informed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while addressing a press conference after the DDMA meeting urged the people to remain on guard and further informed that buses and metro services will run with 100% person seating capacity while everyone will have to wear masks and follow necessary Covid norms.

Confirming about the same, DMRC through its official Twitter handle also announced it and tweeted, "In the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with the 100% seating capacity and no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice."

The decision has been taken in the wake of unnecessary crowding outside metro stations and bus stops due to limited passenger allowance in buses and metro trains and thus to contain the spread of COVID-19 due to crowding. Sisodia also announced a curfew to be imposed in the national capital on Saturday and Sunday starting from Friday 10 PM till Monday 5 AM during which none will be allowed to step out of their homes unless it is a medical emergency.

Fresh COVID-19 guidelines imposed by DDMA

As per the fresh guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday, a weekend curfew has also been imposed in the national capital to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases triggered by the Omicron variant.

Along with that, government officials have also been directed to work from home except for those engaged in essential services while 50% workforce of private offices will have to work from home. Apart from that, masks have been mandated at public places under any circumstances as the state government tries to control the spread of the virus.

With a continuously rising trend in COVID-19 cases, Delhi has reported 5,481 fresh infections in the last 24 hours on Tuesday taking its positivity rate to 8.37%, the highest since May 2021. Also, three fatalities were reported due to the virus taking the death toll to 25,113.

Image: PTI