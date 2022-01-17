COVID-19: Delhi Records 12,527 Cases, 24 Deaths; Positivity Rate 27.99 Pc

Delhi reported 12,527 fresh COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

However, only 44,762 tests were conducted to detect the infection a day ago.

The national capital had reported 18,286 fresh Covid cases and 28 deaths due to the infection on Sunday, while the positivity rate had dropped to 27.87 per cent from 30.64 per cent the previous day. On Monday, the daily case count stood at 12,527 with a positivity rate of 27.99 per cent, while 24 deaths were also recorded, according to the latest health bulletin.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city was likely to witness 4,000-5,000 Covid cases less than the number reported on Sunday.

Delhi had reported 20,718 cases and 30 deaths due to the viral disease on Saturday. The city saw 24,383 Covid cases and 34 fatalities on Friday.

On Thursday, the national capital had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 Covid cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

