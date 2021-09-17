COVID-19: Delhi Records One Death, 33 New Cases

Delhi recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 33 fresh cases at a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.

This is the third fatality due to coronavirus infection reported this month after one each on September 7 and September 16, according to official figures.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has increased to 25,085.

On Friday, 33 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, the bulletin said.

Also, 22 positive cases pertaining to previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal on Thursday, it said.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,38,428. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 72,099 tests -- 52,181 RT-PCR tests and 21,918 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Thursday, 28 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

On Wednesday, 57 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to official data.

Daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

