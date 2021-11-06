COVID-19: Delhi Records Zero Death, 36 New Cases; Positivity Rate 0.10 Pc

Delhi on Saturday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 36 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,071. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.10 per cent on Saturday, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Friday, 32 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.14 per cent, after it fluctuated in the range of 0.05-0.10 per cent for the past several weeks.

On Thursday, 40 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

On Wednesday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

A total of 34,554 tests -- 25,399 RT-PCR tests and 9,155 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

