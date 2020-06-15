Hyderabad: Family Of Suspected Covid Positive Man Reports Him Missing, Lodges Complaint

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, family members of a suspected COVID-19 positive person have reported him missing from Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital for the last 15 days and have lodged a complaint. According to his family, he had last contacted their neighbour on June 2.

Speaking to news agency ANI, brother of the missing person said, "My brother was shifted to King Koti Hospital on May 30 after he complained of ill health. From King Koti Hospital my brother was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Ambulance on the same day. The same evening he said he was suffering but got no response from the Gandhi Hospital Management."

Meanwhile, G Ranveer Reddy, Inspector of Mangalghat Police Station, told ANI that a missing complaint was filed on June 6. The inspector further added that he is not yet found, and the search is still on.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 3,20,922 including 1,49,348 active cases. While 9,195 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,62,379 people have been cured/discharged, and one person has been migrated.

(With ANI Inputs / Photo credit: Reddy Organics)