COVID-19: Health Authorities In UP's Aligarh Accidentally Declare Living Person Dead

In a shocking event, the district health department in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh declared a living person “dead” due to negligence at work. Rahul Kulshrestha, Nodal COVID-19 Sampling, Aligarh, on Friday informed that the former Chief Medical Officer mistakenly added the name of a living person to the list of victims who died due to COVID-19. He informed that the mistake has since been corrected.

Speaking about the incident, Rahul Kulshrestha said, "The former Chief Medical Officer of the district had prepared a list of the victims who died due to COVID-19 during the second wave of the deadly virus in the months of April-May. In the list, then CMO inadvertently added the victim, Shakunthala Devi’s name." He further added that the incident came to light when the present CMO Dr Anand ordered the cross checking of the list.

According to Kulshrestha, CMO Dr Anand directed the health officials to call up every victim’s family member with regards to collecting the compensation amount. A sum of Rs 50,000 was announced for families of the victims which could be collected from the respective health department office. During the calls, the victim came forward and informed that she was doing fine.

Speaking to the health officials, the victim said, "I had contracted the disease during the second wave of COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital for ten days. Later they discharged me and my treatment was going." She added, "I got to know about my death when the health officials called by the family members for verification and asked to collect the compensation."

Furthermore, Kulshrestha diffused the situation and said that the mistake has since been reversed. "We have realized our mistake and made the changes. Now we have removed her name from the compensation list, which the family members were eligible after her reported death."

COVID surge across India

Amid the Omicron scare, the four metropolitans of India - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai - are seeing a surge in overall COVID-19 cases. Delhi has seen a 42% surge in coronavirus infections, with daily cases rising from 923 to 1313 in 24 hours. However, no COVID death has been reported in Delhi.

Mumbai has reported a 46.25% jump in daily coronavirus infections, with cases rising from 2,510 to 3,671 in 24 hours. However, no COVID death has been reported in Mumbai.

Kolkata has seen a 109% hike in coronavirus infections with daily cases rising from 540 to 1,090 in 24 hours. No death from COVID contagion has been reported in Kolkata either.

Lastly, Chennai has reported a 50% rise in coronavirus infections, with cases rising from 194 to 294 in 24 hours. Thankfully, no COVID death has reported in Chennai as well.

