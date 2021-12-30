COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Receives 2.8 Lakh Covaxin Doses To Vaccinate 15-18 Year Olds

From January 3, the Himachal Pradesh government will start vaccinating citizens aged between 15 and 18 years. The decision came after the state government received 2.80 lakh doses of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin (BBV152), state Health Minister Rajiv Saizal informed. Saizal also stated that standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be distributed to schools that will serve as vaccination sites. He said that they have set the deadline for vaccination to January 15.

Himachal Pradesh has vaccinated its entire eligible population. On Wednesday, Health Ministr Rajiv Saizal announced the achievement, saying it was a source of pride for the state. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to allow youngsters to get vaccinated beginning in the first week of January 2022. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 403, with 18 people having recovered from the virus as of today, PTI reported.

DCGI approves COVAXIN for emergency use in children

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 15 to 18 years old will begin on January 3. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN for emergency use in children aged between 12 and 18 years.

Prime Minister Modi informed that the initiative to provide vaccination to youngsters aged 15 to 18 was taken to contribute to the normalisation of education in schools and to alleviate the concerns of parents with school-aged children, ANI reported. Referring to the Omicron infections in India, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and to take precautions such as wearing masks and washing their hands frequently. He stated that a nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine would be available for vaccination in the country soon.

Omicron cases rise to 961 in India

In India, the total number of Omicron cases has risen to 961, with Delhi and Maharashtra having the most cases at 263 and 252, respectively. The Health Ministry reports that India recorded 9,195 new COVID-19 cases and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI, Image: PTI/ANI)