Last Updated:

COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur Becomes India's 1st Fully Vaccinated District

Kinnaur DC informed that the district has now fully vaccinated its entire eligible population. India has administered a total of 96.82 crore vaccine doses.

Written By
Vishnu V V
Himachal Pradesh

Image: PTI


In a major achievement towards combating COVID-19, Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur has become the first district in the country to fully inoculate its entire eligible population aginst the virus. The district administration claimed that Kinnaur is the first district in India to achieve this target, as per ANI. Kinnaur completed its second dose vaccination drive to achieve the feat on Wednesday.

“Kinnaur is the first district across the country to achieve this feat. We have achieved our target of vaccinating all the eligible population,” Kinnaur District Collector Abid Hussain Sadiq told ANI. Earlier in August, the Himachal Pradesh government had announced that the complete eligible population in the state was vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kinnaur has now become the first district to fully vaccinate its population.

Earlier in September, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had stated that six Indian states and UTs namely, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh and Lakshadweep had completed the first dose vaccination of their population. 

According to official figures released by the ministry of health, as many as 16 Jammu and Kashmir districts have now achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The UT has vaccinated 99.89 per cent of the population above the age of 18 years. Meanwhile, J&K on Wednesday recorded 75 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total tally of infected persons to 3,30,741.

READ | Himachal Pradesh: HPPSC announces interview dates for various posts; Check details here

COVID-19 vaccination in India

India has now administered a total of 96.82 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive, as per Health ministry data on Thursday. The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was given to 68.90 crore people, while the second shot was given to 27.48 crore people. According to the Centre's data, 10.56 crore persons between the ages of 18 and 45 have received the second COVID-19 vaccine. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, manufactured by COVID-19 vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, was approved by the expert panel on Tuesday for children above the age of two. It will be the world's first COVID-19 vaccination that has been licenced for use in children as young as two years old.

READ | BJP announces Kargil war veteran Khushal Thakur (Retd) as candidate for Himachal's Mandi

(Image: PTI)

READ | 16 J&K dists achieve 100% vaccination coverage for 18+ age category
READ | India achieves new COVID vaccination milestone; completes administration of 95 cr jabs
READ | Myanmar to start COVID vaccination drive for school-going children aged above 12 years
Tags: Himachal Pradesh, Kinnaur, COVID-19
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND