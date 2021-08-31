COVID-19: Karnataka Minister Says State Plans To Immunise All Adults By End Of December

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday that the state government plans to completely vaccinate its entire adult population by the end of this year. The state will be aiming to vaccinate five lakh people every day and would inoculate 10 lakh people under a special vaccination drive to be held every Wednesday.

"The government's aim is to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population by the end of December," Sudhakar said and informed that the Centre provided 1.10 crore vaccines to Karnataka in August. The state minister said that the supply of vaccines was increased after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held discussions with the Centre during his Delhi visit in early August.

He added, "We want to vaccinate 5 lakh people every day from now onwards. On Wednesday during a special vaccination drive, the target is to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people. This will ensure 1.5 to 2 crore doses in one month.”

Sudhakar informed reporters that Karnataka has already administered over four crore vaccine doses in the state, including one crore vaccinations in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. The government plans to take specific steps to initiate an increase in the rate of vaccination in the districts where it is low, including Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, and Kalburgi. The minister said that a special vaccination drive will be conducted for people living in the slums every day. "Priority is given to border districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts and villages within 20 km," he said.

Reopening of educational institutes

Sudhakar said that schools and colleges have been reopened in the state for classes of nine and ten and PUC students. A discussion regarding the reopening of primary schools has also been taken. The minister said that the state will arrive at a decision soon in this regard as students' future is also the responsibility of the government. "Covid guidelines have been issued for all the festivals. The government does not want to restrict any celebrations, but everyone should respect and follow the guidelines," he said.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @mla_sudhakar/Twitter)