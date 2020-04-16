Covid-19: Kashmir At Stage 2 Of Virus Spread

Kashmir valley, which has so far recorded 246 coronavirus cases, is in stage two of its spread, meaning transmission of the virus has been limited to localities. Principal, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Prof. (Dr.) Reyaz Ahmad Untoo while talking to ‘Republic Media network’ said that “We are in stage 2, there is local transmission which has been established now. But a majority of our patients have a history of travel or of direct contact with those with a travel history,”.

He informed that SKIMS Medical College and Hospital, Bemina which is designated as COVID-19 hospital is at present treating 85 positive cases of COVID 19, among 85 cases, 10 cases are of non-locals that participated in Tablighi gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz, New Delhi. SKIMS, Medical College, Bemina has 120 dedicated beds for Isolation wards along with 50 beds in high dependence unit and 04 beds in ICU.

Dr Untoo, said that with all the arrangements in place, the hospital has been able to handle COVID-19 cases effectively and the administration is always working further to improve the facilities. In order to stay safe, Dr Untoo urged citizens to maintain social distance. He said that patients admitted in his institute are provided all kind of facilities including high-end medicines, hygienic food free of cost., sanitizers, toothpaste etc.

Pertinently, Industrial units in rural areas will be allowed to function from April 20 provided they follow social distancing norms while all kinds of public transport will be barred and public places closed till May 3, according to guidelines issued to enforce the second phase of the lockdown.

Wearing masks/face covers in public places has now been compulsory across the country. Besides, spitting in public has been made a punishable offence and a strict ban enforced on the sale of “liquor, ‘Gutka' tobacco et al” under the new Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines that came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. The Prime Minister has also said necessary activities will be allowed from April 20 in identified areas of the country. A three-week lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 came into effect after his announcement on March 24.

