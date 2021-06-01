COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Goes Into Graded Unlock From June 1, Guidelines Here

Quick links:
PIXABAY/ANI/PTI
Amid several states announcing lockdown extensions, Madhya Pradesh has issued guidelines for graded unlock across the state. The District Collector (DC) on Monday announced the first phase of unlocking will start in Bhopal from June 1 after a one-and-a-half month lockdown. This decision comes after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced earlier this week that the state will ease COVID-induced restrictions as the situation has come under control.
Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister's office said, "There are 36 districts where there are positive cases in single digits. The positivity rate is below 5% in most of the districts. The efforts made by all of us together with our people, its results are coming in the state today. I congratulate everyone on this", said Chouhan.
36 ज़िले ऐसे हैं, जहाँ सिंगल डिजिट में पॉज़िटिव केस हैं। अधिकांश ज़िलों में पॉजिटिविटी रेट 5% से नीचे है। हम सभी ने अपनी जनता के साथ मिलके जो प्रयास किया, आज प्रदेश में उसके परिणाम आ रहे हैं। मैं इसके लिए आपको बधाई देता हूँ।: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ChouhanShivraj #MPFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/uKxEVFzTi0— Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) June 1, 2021
An order has been issued by the Collector under Section 144 of the CrPC that states that the night curfew will remain operational as it is from 8 pm to 6 am. Based on the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate all the municipal wards in the city will be divided into dark green, yellow, orange and red zones. The activities in orange and red zones will be considered as containment zones and all activities will be banned in the area. Total lockdown during the weekend apart from essential shops.
According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 3,866 new COVID-19 cases with 5,023 recoveries and 48 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 23,390 with 7,48,573 total recoveries and 8,067 deaths.
