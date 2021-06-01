COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Goes Into Graded Unlock From June 1, Guidelines Here

Amid several states announcing lockdown extensions, Madhya Pradesh has issued guidelines for graded unlock across the state. The District Collector (DC) on Monday announced the first phase of unlocking will start in Bhopal from June 1 after a one-and-a-half month lockdown. This decision comes after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced earlier this week that the state will ease COVID-induced restrictions as the situation has come under control.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister's office said, "There are 36 districts where there are positive cases in single digits. The positivity rate is below 5% in most of the districts. The efforts made by all of us together with our people, its results are coming in the state today. I congratulate everyone on this", said Chouhan.

Bhopal Unlock

An order has been issued by the Collector under Section 144 of the CrPC that states that the night curfew will remain operational as it is from 8 pm to 6 am. Based on the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate all the municipal wards in the city will be divided into dark green, yellow, orange and red zones. The activities in orange and red zones will be considered as containment zones and all activities will be banned in the area. Total lockdown during the weekend apart from essential shops.

Activities to remain banned

All schools and colleges will remain closed

All social gatherings will be banned like social, political, sports and entertainment.

The Cinema hall, shopping malls, swimming pool, theatre, will be closed.

only four people will be allowed at religious places at a time

Not more than 10 people allowed at a funeral and 20 people at the wedding will be allowed.

Night curfew will continue from 10:00pm to 6:00am.

Apart from the essential workplaces like-- collectorate office, police, disaster management, fire, Public health and Medical Education, jail, revenue, civic bodies, water and power supply, public transport etc, other will function with 100 per cent officers and 50 per cent staff.

Activities to remain free

Industrial activities, with employees having a valid ID card.

Healthcare systems like hospitals, nursing homes medical insurance companies, etc.

Essential shops like-- Chemist shops, grocery stores, vegetable shops, milk booths, etc.

Banks, ATMs, Insurance offices

Print and electronic media, cable operations.

Public transport and private buses following COVID norms

Movement of staff involved in vaccinations and hospitals and nursing homes

Movement of staff working for the airport and air services.

Restaurants & Hotels with 50 per cent of total capacity.

COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 3,866 new COVID-19 cases with 5,023 recoveries and 48 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 23,390 with 7,48,573 total recoveries and 8,067 deaths.

