COVID-19: Maharashtra Reports Over 3000 Cases In 24 Hours, Majority Of Share From Mumbai

As the state of Maharashtra continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases by registering 3081 new cases, Mumbai alone has registered 1,956 new cases in the last 24 hours, with zero deaths in the city. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 13,329 as of now.

In Mumbai, a total of 763 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and active cases in Mumbai now stand at 9,191. It is important to note that most number of the COVID-19 cases in the state are from Mumbai.

Will there be a COVID-19 fourth wave?

The Additional Director General of the ICMR, Samiran Panda, on Friday, informed news agency ANI, that the situation could still not be called the fourth wave of coronavirus in the country.

“It's wrong to say the 4th wave is coming, we need to examine district-level data. The high number of cases in a few districts can't be considered a uniform increase in cases across the country. Not every variant is a variant of concern," Panda told ANI.

Over 7,000 COVID cases in India

India recorded 7,584 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, which is 300 cases higher than yesterday. The total number of active cases has risen from 32,498 to 36,267. The active cases in India account for 0.08% of the total caseload in the country, at the moment. The country's positivity percentage is 2.26% and the weekly positive rate has been estimated to be 1.50%. Around 335,050 COVID tests have been taken in the past day.

In the last 24 hours, 3,791 COVID patients have recovered, according to the Health Ministry. The total number of patients recovered from COVID since the start of the pandemic now stands at 4,26,44,092. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.70%. The fresh death toll of 24 COVID patients has led to a total of 5,24,747 deaths due to COVID. On the other hand, over 194.76 crore vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry is acutely monitoring the situation in the country, especially in states like Maharastra, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala. The ministry has also advised states to quicken up testing and follow the Centre’s five-fold strategy on Thursday.