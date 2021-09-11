COVID-19: Maha's Thane District Reports New 293 Infections, Five Deaths

The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 293 to 5,54,213, while the death of five persons took the toll to 11,338, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload went up to 1,35,038, while the death toll stood at 3,294, another official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)