COVID-19: Markets In Delhi Witness Massive Crowds Despite Rising Omicron Concern

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is on the rise in India. Case tally of the fresh infection crossed 1,700 on Tuesday with Maharashtra and Delhi leading the list with the most number of cases. However, despite the Omicron threat, reports of COVID protocol violations have been many.

Amid growing concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, public places in parts of the country remained busy. As per ground reports from Republic TV reporters, several locations including the market places remained crowded as the regular day. As per visuals obtained by the Republic, Okhla Mandi in Delhi saw a massive rush on Tuesday morning. Being one of the busiest markets in the national capital, the marketplace was packed with people.

Massive crowds formed by vendors and customers were seen occupying Okhla Mandi. As per the visuals, the crowd was blatantly ignoring all COVID norms placed by the state and the Central government. Despite continued requests, the public seems to ignore the COVID appropriate behaviour. Apart from the Mandi, several other locations including the Lajpat Nagar market, and Sarojini Nagar market has been witnessing massive crowds.

Omicron cases in India

A total of 175 new cases of Omicron was reported on Monday, taking the country’s tally across states to 1,700. Among the worst-hit states, Maharashtra tops the list with 510 cases while Delhi follows with 351. Kerala (156), Gujarat (136) and Tamil Nadu (121) have all reported at least 100 cases of the recently identified and highly transmissible variant of concern. Adding to the woes, at least 81 per cent of the total coronavirus cases reported over the past two days in the national capital have been reported to be of Omicron variant.

Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

Amid growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 during election rallies, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the AAP supremo revealed that he had isolated himself at his residence after experiencing mild symptoms. Moreover, he urged those who came in touch with him to also isolate themselves and undergo a COVID-19 test.

A day earlier, Kejriwal had attended a massive rally of AAP in Uttarakhand, where the party is seeking to make inroads in the upcoming polls. Moreover, he also visited poll-bound Punjab from December 30 to January 1 and participated in several mass gatherings. This includes a 'Shanti Yatra' in Patiala where he was seen marching alongside hundreds of people without wearing a mask.

Image: REPUBLIC