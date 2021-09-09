COVID-19: Mumbai Cong urges Maha govt to reopen cinema halls, auditoriums, swimming pools

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Seeking reopening of cinema halls, multiplexes, auditoriums citing financial losses faced by these establishments, the Mumbai unit of the Congress has also urged the Maharashtra government to restart swimming pools so that professional swimmers can practise for tournaments.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap made the demand while talking to reporters here on Wednesday.

"Swimming pools have been shut for more than 18 months now. Professional swimmers, who wish to participate in the upcoming national as well as international tournaments, need to practise. The pools should be opened but adherence to COVID-19 protocols must be ensured," he said.

The Congress leader, who is also a member of state Legislative Council, said that cinema halls have been shut for more than a year and they have faced losses to the tune of Rs 400 crore so far.

In normal times, major economic activity is seen around the cinema halls in Mumbai, he added.

"We are not asking the state government to bend any rules. But there could be some midway to this impasse. The loss of jobs is a major setback to hundreds of people who are dependent on this economy. Cinema halls, multiplexes and auditoriums should be reopened with an assurance (from the management of these establishments) about following the COVID-appropriate behaviour," he said. PTI ND NP NP