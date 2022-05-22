COVID-19: Mumbai logs 234 new cases

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 234 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised the city's infection tally to 10,62,908, while the toll remained unchanged at 19,566 as no death was reported, the civic body said.

A total of 151 patients were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 10,42,048, the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 8,612 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count increased to 1,70,66,748.

There are 1,294 active cases in the city at present.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98 per cent and the case doubling rate is 4,208 days. PTI MR NP NP