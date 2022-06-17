COVID-19: Mumbai Records 2,255 New Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Caseload Rises To 13,304

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Mumbai recorded 2,255 new cases in Mumbai in the last 24 hours taking the tally of total positive cases to 10,90,503. A total of 13,304 active cases have been reported. On June 17, two people lost their lives due to the virus taking the death toll to 19,580.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 4,165 new coronavirus cases, slightly fewer than the previous day, and three pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. On June 16, the state had recorded 4,255 new cases and three deaths. The COVID-19 caseload rose to 79,27,862, and death toll reached 1,47,883. The active cases in the state stand at 21,749. Every district in Maharashtra now has active coronavirus patients.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86%. As many as 3,047 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection, taking the total of recovered cases to 77,58,230. The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.86%. As many as 44,483 coronavirus tests were conducted since the previous evening, which took the total of tests conducted so far in the state to 8,15,17,399.

Mumbai's COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate Crosses 15% Twice This Week

The COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Mumbai jumped over 15% twice in the current week, confirmed civic officials on June 17, as the state battles a fresh surge in cases after the third wave of the pandemic waned earlier this year.

According to the officials, TPR jumped to 15.58% on June 14, when 1,724 people out of 11,065 tested COVID-19 positive after tests conducted that day and then again on June 16 the rate shot up to 15.11% when 2,366 new patients were detected on the back of 15,656 tests in a span of 24 hours.

TPR is the proportion of positive cases out of the total tests conducted and it has witnessed a steady rise in the financial capital since the last one month.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up the number of daily tests since the first week of June after the city witnessed a spike in fresh cases. Since June 7, Mumbai has been witnessing daily cases in four digits with the fresh count crossing the 2,000-mark on a few days. Consequently, the number of tests since then has also gone above 15,000 per day barring a couple of days.

Image: PTI/Pixabay