COVID-19: Mumbai Sees 174 New Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally Now 1,751

Mumbai's coronavirus caseload grew to 7,65,471 as 174 persons tested positive for the infection on Monday, while the fatality count increased by two to touch 16,359, the civic body said.

With 195 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recoveries in Mumbai reached 7,44,784, leaving the metropolis with 1,751 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A man and a woman, both above the age of 60 and having comorbidities, died during the day, it said in a release.

With 31,415 samples being examined, the number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai went up to 1,29,17,132.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent and its case doubling time is 2,557 days, the BMC added.

