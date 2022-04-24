COVID-19: Mumbai sees 73 new cases, zero death; active tally now 521

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 73 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection count to 10,59,286, a civic official said.

The death toll in the metropolis remained unchanged at 19,562 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

On Saturday, the city had reported 72 cases.

So far, 10,39,203 persons have recuperated from the infection in Mumbai, including 55 on Sunday, which took the active caseload to 521, the official added.

A health bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 71 out of 73 patients were asymptomatic, while the remaining two have been hospitalised and none of them require oxygen support.

Only 17 out of the 26,044 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment were currently occupied, it added.

As 10,496 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the overall test count in Mumbai rose to 1,68,45,984.

As per the civic data, the city's current COVID-19 recovery rate was 98 per cent, the case doubling time was 10,129 days and the overall case growth rate between April 17 and 23 was 0.007 per cent.

The country's financial capital is currently free from any sealed buildings and containment zones. PTI ND NP NP

