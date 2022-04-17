COVID-19: Nashik district logs one case

Nashik, Apr 17 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra reported one coronavirus positive case on Sunday, taking the tally to 4,76,027, health officials said.

The infection did not claim any life during the day and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 8,899, they said.

So far, 4,67,122 patients were discharged following their recovery, of which two recuperated on Sunday.

Currently, six patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the district, the officials said. PTI COR NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)