COVID-19: Nashik Reports 121 Cases, 1 Death, 115 Recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,06,518 on Friday after 121 cases were detected, while the day also saw one death and 115 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district is 8,602 and the recovery count is 3,97,012, he added.

With 3,804 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 24,97,976, the official said.

