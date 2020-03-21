Covid-19: No Bihu Functions This April In Guwahati; Press Club Shuts Doors Too

Guwahati will not witness any Bihu functions this April as COVID-19 outbreak continues to mushroom across the globe. The Greater Guwahati Bihu Coordination Committee in a meeting held on Friday took the resolution.

'Prevention and precaution is the only cure'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Kailash Sarma, an office-bearer of the committee said that in view of COVID-19 outbreak, the resolution was taken. “We all are aware of the Coronavirus outbreak. Prevention and precaution is the only cure that we have now, so we have decided not to hold any cultural function during Bihu festival this year,” Kailash Sarma said. He further added that in view of public safety everyone too should refrain from joining any form of public gathering.

The Greater Guwahati Bihu Coordination Committee has also appealed all other Bihu organizing committees across the state to take a similar resolution and in view of public safety refrain from organizing any cultural function, this April. However, the rituals related to Bihu on April 13 and April 14 will take place with a limited number of people. It may be mentioned that Bihu is the biggest spring festival of the State.

Meanwhile, in another major move, the prestigious Guwahati Press Club has closed its doors for press conferences and other events within the press club premises. The GPC will only remain for journalists. General Secretary of Guwahati Press Club, Sanjoy Ray, informed that in order to ensure a safe working environment for the member journalists of the Club, additional measures will also be taken in the future if required.

Guwahati Press Club cancels bookings

“In view of the Coronavirus scare, Guwahati Press Club has cancelled booking of its auditorium till March 25 to discourage public gathering. The scenario would be reviewed on March 26 and a further decision would be taken after considering all the aspects,” Ray said.

He further added that the GPC, in the wake of the health emergency that the country is facing, feel that Government machinery, political and non-political forum should also refrain from organizing any event (including press conferences) that may necessitate public gathering or demand on-field media coverage.

“Journalists too need to protect themselves as they remain in the high-risk category due to the nature of their work. We request all concerned to avoid organizing press conferences and instead make use of digital platforms to disseminate the information,” Sanjoy Ray said.

