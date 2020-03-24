The Debate
COVID-19: Noida Police Delivers Ration & Medicines To Woman Stuck At Home Amidst Lockdown

City News

As the Coronavirus pandemic has forced people to go into lockdown, a story of hope emerged after the Noida police stepped up to help a woman stuck at her house.

As the Coronavirus pandemic has forced people to go into lockdown, a heartwarming story of hope emerged after the Noida police stepped up to deliver groceries and medicines to an old woman who was stuck inside her house. The police posted a video of the incident revealing that they had received a call from her husband asking them to help her as she was unwell and stuck inside her house amid the lockdown. Rising to their duty, the Noida police delivered the ration and medicines to the woman in Sector 22 of Noida. 

Here are some reactions from netizens

