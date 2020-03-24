COVID-19: Noida Police Delivers Ration & Medicines To Woman Stuck At Home Amidst Lockdown

As the Coronavirus pandemic has forced people to go into lockdown, a heartwarming story of hope emerged after the Noida police stepped up to deliver groceries and medicines to an old woman who was stuck inside her house. The police posted a video of the incident revealing that they had received a call from her husband asking them to help her as she was unwell and stuck inside her house amid the lockdown. Rising to their duty, the Noida police delivered the ration and medicines to the woman in Sector 22 of Noida.

We are committed to ensure no hardships to the needy during lockdown. After receiving a call from AK Bandopadhyay from Gaya who is stuck there, our team delivered ration & medicine to his unwell wife in Sector 22, Noida.



आज से० 22 के एक needy परिवार को राशन और दवा पहुंचाई गयी। pic.twitter.com/g6doolr477 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE NOIDA (@noidapolice) March 24, 2020

Very well done! Our security personnel never fail us. Huge respect 🙏! — Rita 🇮🇳 (@RitaG74) March 24, 2020

Thank you Team Noida Police for ensuring the safety of all of us and helping the needy. 🙏 — Arpit Mishra #धर्मयुद्ध (@arpit9847) March 24, 2020

Very well done team. Salute to your dedication & humanity. You all are taking big risks for citizen of India. God bless you all.🙏 — Shailesh (@shaileshqa) March 24, 2020

