COVID-19: Over 22 Lakh Vaccine Doses Administered In Maha's Raigad

Over 22.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Raigad district in Maharashtra, with 16.14 lakh people getting the first dose and 6.47 lakh now being fully vaccinated. an official said on Monday.

A mega inoculation drive is underway in the district, which has a population of 29.83 lakh, from October 8 and the aim was cover the remaining beneficiaries as quickly as possible till October 14, he added.

Around 73 per cent of the eligible population has got the first dose and 29.7 per cent are fully vaccinated in the district, the official informed.

"The first dose of the Covishield vaccine has been given to 14.97 lakh people, and the second dose to 5.63 lakh. The first and second dose figures for Covaxin are 1.17 lakh and 84,000 respectively," he said.

