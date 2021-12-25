COVID-19: Over 2,500 Cops To Be Deployed To Enforce Night Orders In Nagpur

Over 2,500 personnel will be on the ground in Nagpur city to enforce prohibitory orders announced by the Maharashtra government in the state between 9pm and 6am with the aim of curbing the spread of COVID-19, especially amid the Omicron scare, a senior official said on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the bandobast (ground deployment) has been finalised as per local requirement and DCPs have been directed to set in place pickets on the roads to keep and eye on markets and other public areas, as well as monitor the city's eight entry points.

"There will be 2,500 police personnel on bandobast duty to enforce the 9pm to 6am rule," he said.

Meanwhile, District Collector R Vimala visited AIIMS, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Mayo Hospital to take stock of the preparedness to tackle any possible rise in COVD-19 cases.

