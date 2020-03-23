COVID-19: People Stock Up Essential Goods In Noida Amid Lockdown

Even amid lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, essential services remained operational as people were seen buying milk, fruits, vegetables, and daily commodities from Mother Dairy and Safal outlets in Noida on Monday morning. Several states across the country have taken steps to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus, declaring a lockdown till March 31. Uttar Pradesh government has imposed the lockdown till March 25, in wake of rising cases.

"There is no problem in the supply of milk from anywhere. Every 10 to 15 minutes, we are sanitising the shop. Those who are coming to take milk, we are telling them to keep a certain distance. As far as the stock is concerned, the stock is full," Mother dairy store operator said.

"We are following the rules given by the government," a senior citizen living in Noida said.

READ | COVID-19: Delhi CM Assures Situation Under Control As One More Tests Positive

Uttar Pradesh Govt declares lockdown

The state government had on Sunday declared a lockdown till Wednesday, amid increasing coronavirus cases. In the first phase, the lockdown will be in force in the districts of Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur and Pilibhit.

In a tweet on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to take the lockdown seriously and stay indoors to help check the spread of the virus. On Sunday, he told reporters in Gorakhpur that 15 districts in the state will be under lockdown in the first phase. Then, in a late-night order, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said Pilibhit has also been added to the list of districts.

Barring essential services, all government offices, educational institutes, autonomous bodies, business establishments, private offices, malls, shops, factories, godowns, and public transport will remain shut in these districts, the state government said.

The government will periodically evaluate the situation and redefine essential services, Principal Secretary (Medical, Health, and Family Welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

READ | People Stock Up On Day 1 Of Lockdown In 16 Uttar Pradesh Districts

Which are the essential commodities?

The services declared essential include medical, health and family welfare, medical education, home, intelligence/prison administration, police, armed forces, and paramilitary forces, personnel department, district administration, energy, urban development, food and civil supplies, disaster relief, fire services, civil defence, information, emergency services, telephone, internet, network services, and IT-enabled services.

Postal services, banks, ATMs, insurance companies, e-commerce, media, petrol pumps, LPG and oil agencies, medicine shops, medical equipment shops and medicine producing units, agriculture production and animal fodder too have been classified as essential services.

The number of Coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday including eight deaths. As many as 24 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the country.

READ | Coronavirus: Yogi Adityanath Appeals To Citizens To Take Lockdown Seriously

READ | Noida: Europe-returned Man Tests Positive For COVID-19, Total 5 Cases; Over 1,600 Under Surveillance

(With inputs from ANI)