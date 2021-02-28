COVID-19: Pune Extends Night Curfew, Schools-colleges To Remain Shut Till March 14

With Pune recording over 1,000 cases for five days in a row, the district administration on February 28 extended its night curfew till March 14. The city administration also announced that the schools, colleges and other educational institutes will also remain closed till then. No public movement will be allowed in the city from 11 pm to 6 am, except for essential services.

Night curfew extended in Pune

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, "COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the Pune city till February 28 have been extended to 14 March. As per the new order issued today, schools, colleges, and private coaching classes in the city have to remain closed till March 14. No public movement except essential services will be allowed between 11 pm and 6 am."

Containment measures

Last week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray introduced a new slogan, 'I am responsible', to spread awareness about Covid-19 precautionary measures among common people. He also announced that political rallies and large gatherings will be prohibited in the state. Thackeray said that imposing a lockdown is necessary to cut the chain of the COVID-19 infection. "People became complacent after the restrictions started easing, which is wrong," he added. He had directed senior officials to take strict action against those who flout COVID-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, several districts have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews to prevent the virus surge. On February 27, District Collector Shailesh Naval of Amravati had ordered a one-week extension of lockdown (till March 8) in Amravati and Achalpur. He had also announced the imposition of restrictions in Anjangaon Surji town. Restrictions have been imposed for the weekend in Nagpur and Buldhana as well.

Spike in state's Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 8,623 new coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 21,46,777 on February 27. Currently, there are 72,530 active cases in the state. With 3,648 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered patients has soared to 20,20,951. Until now, a total of 52,092 people in the state have died due to coronavirus infection. So far, 1,61,99,818 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 3,34,102 people are under home quarantine, 3,084 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

