WATCH: SAFEST Booths Set Up Across India To Increase Covid Testing; See One In Action

In order to increase the pace of testing amid the rising threat of the coronavirus pandemic, Walk-in Sample Kiosk (WISK) have been set up in various parts of the country to collect samples. The set up allows for quick collection of samples from patients and also ensures social distancing is maintained. Further, it also helps the health workers safe as they do not come in direct contact with the patients, thereby keeping them safe as they are separated from the patient by a glass

Kerala: Ernakulam District Administration has set-up Walk-in Sample Kiosk (WISK) to collect samples from those with COVID19 symptoms. Sample collection for current PCR test & Rapid test, can be done using WISK.

