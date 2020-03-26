COVID-19 Scare Takes A Life, Man With Fever Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Virus Fear

As the total number of positive Coronavirus cases rose to 650 in India with 13 deaths being reported, a man in West Bengal with fever allegedly committed suicide on fear of having this virus. The sad incident was reported in Bengal's Durgapur area on Thursday.

A 57-year-old man committed suicide after fearing that he may have COVID-19 virus in Durgapur district's Andal sub-divisional area. The man who was staying at a local club by himself and was having a fever for the past 7 days. Last night, when the police of the Durgapur-Asansol Commissionerate went out for routine rounds, they spotted the man sleeping alone in a local club. He was asked by local police to stay in home isolation and get tested immediately.

The man listened to the cops and went back home, however, he did not make it to the test as he allegedly hung himself in isolation in fear of the virus. The victim is was identified to be Simant Bauri, a 57-year-old resident of the Ukhra area in Andal. The victim's family stated that after returning home, he was staying in a separate room and the next morning they found his dead body hanging from the ceiling from the terrace by a rope.

The deceased did not take precautions for fever

The daughter stated that her father was suffering from fever from the past seven days, yet he did not take any precautions, neither did he visit a doctor but stayed alone in the local club. After the police saw him in the club, he was asked to get tested and stay in home isolation for the night.

The daughter also said that as they opened the room where he slept, they found his dead body. Local police have seized the body and sent it for an autopsy report. This shocking news comes in the middle of mass awareness by Central and State Government's that every case of cough, cold and fever are not due to the corona 2019 virus.

