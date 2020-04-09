The Debate
The Debate
COVID-19: Second Red-zone Declared In Vadodara, 1800 Homes Sealed In Tandalja

City News

A second red-zone was declared in Vadodara after the district administration locked down the Tandalja neighborhood in the city affecting over 1800 homes.

COVID-19

A second red-zone was declared in Vadodara after the district administration locked down the Tandalja neighborhood in the city affecting over 1800 homes in the area. This urgent decision was taken after a meeting of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), the Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut and other senior health officials who decided to seal the area with immediate effect after it was revealed that a COVID-19 positive patient from Nagarwada had worked in a local hospital in Tandalja. 

Read: Railways Offer New Vadodara Training Institute's Hostel For Use As Quarantine Centres

This comes shortly after Vadodara announced its first red zone earmarking Nagarwada putting 600 homes accommodating 3200 persons under an absolute lockdown.  As per the latest figures, 18 cases have been reported from Vadodara.

Read: Eleven New COVID-19 Cases In Gujarat; State Tally 186

COVID-19 toll climbs to 186 in Gujarat

Coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat mounted to 186 on Wednesday after the detection of 11 new patients, a top health official said. Of the 11 new cases, six are from Vadodara, four from Bhavnagar, and one from Surat, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. Gujarat has so far reported 16 deaths due to COVID-19 while 25 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. Ahmedabad has reported a maximum 83 COVID-19 cases out of the total 186 cases. 

Read: 'Gujarat Companies To Export Hydroxychloroquine To US,' Says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

