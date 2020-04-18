COVID-19: 7 New Cases In Moradabad, 4 Attended Tablighi Jamaat

Seven more people were tested positive for Coronvirus in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, bringing the total number of positive cases in the city to 37. Out of the seven new cases, four patients had the history of attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizammudin, Delhi, earlier in March. The administration has also started the process of quarantining the families of those found positive late at night.

Meanwhile, 40 people involved in the attack of seven people including a doctor, health workers, and policemen at Nawabpura locality in Moradabad district were identified by the Moradabad police on Friday. The police identified the culprits with the help of CCTV footage, photographs and videos of the incident just a day after the incident.

Moradabad incident

On Wednesday, a medical team along with police personnel visited an area in Moradabad, to take the family of a deceased COVID-19 patient to a quarantine facility. However, when the patients' family boarded the ambulance, a mob of around 150 persons started pelting stones at the doctors.

Confirming this to Republic TV, the ambulance driver remarked, "It was a pre-planned conspiracy. When we brought the COVID-19 patient's family inside the ambulance, many people gathered and pelted stones on us. Our doctors have been injured." Subsequently, the police have sealed the area.

