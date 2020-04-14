COVID 19: Srinagar Hospital Discharges 13 Patients; Cases In J&K Stands At 29

Jammu and Kashmir Government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, on Tuesday said that 13 more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from Chest and Disease Hospital after recovery. The total number of recovered and discharged Covid-19 patients in J&K now stands at 29.

Medical experts here believe that the Srinagar will soon move into the stage of discharging recovered COVID-19 patients and it was important to understand that these persons are now as normal as others.

It is understandable that people are scared of this disease and one must take all precautions as required. The stigma that has been seen as having been attached to someone affected with this infection is uncalled-for and it is important to end it for all societies to live a normal life.

No risk of transmission after a patient recovers

Experts further believe that there is no risk of transmission after a patient has recovered and become negative for the viral load — adding however that as a precaution the recovered person must remain under quarantine for the required period after discharge from the hospital.

All such persons should keep themselves isolated from others until their home quarantine - following hospital release - has completed — adding that relatives and friends should also not go visit them until their said quarantine has completed.

Pertinently, two young sisters who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir last month were discharged from hospital on Monday after their latest test returned negative, officials said.

"First two COVID-19 positive children discharged today from JLNM Hospital Rainawari, Srinagar, along with their mother who was COVID-19 Negative but was staying with her daughters,” an official spokesman said.

The repeat samples of both the children and of the mother came negative for COVID-19 on Monday. The sisters -- one of them an infant -- had tested positive last month, having contracted the virus from their close relative.

(Image: PTI)