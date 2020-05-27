COVID-19: Srinagar Man Succumbs, Taking J&K's Toll Of Fatalities To 25

A man, 55, from Srinagar city, who was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital on Wednesday, taking the tally of deaths due to the deadly respiratory disease to 25 in Jammu and Kashmir. Nodal officer for COVID-19 at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr. Salim Khan, while talking to Republic TV said that a 55-year-old man from Fateh Kadal area of old city Srinagar was shifted to Chest Diseases hospital from SMHS hospital on May 1.

"On Wednesday at 4 pm, the patient developed sudden cardiac arrest and was quickly intubated, coupled to a ventilator and resuscitated," Dr. Khan said while adding that the patient developed another cardiac arrest and died instantly.

With his demise, the death toll of COVID-19 positive patients in J&K has reached to 25, including 22 from Kashmir division and three from Jammu. In the past 11 days, the death toll of COVID-19 has more than doubled in J&K.

READ | Horse Coming From Red Zone In Kashmir Sent Into Home Quarantine In Jammu's Rajouri

READ | J&K HC Refuses To Interfere In Matter Seeking Educating People On Removing Lockdown Curbs

Enforcing wearing of mask

Meanwhile, Pulwama district authorities on Wednesday carried out a drive led by an officer on special duty for COVID-19 accompanied by the tehsildar of Pulwama and health officials to enforce wearing of masks in public places in the district. During the drive, a team of officials visited various places in the district and charged fines worth Rs 11,700 as penalty from persons not wearing masks at public places.

District Development Commissioner, Pulwama, has already notified penalties for spitting in public places and not wearing masks in public places which warrants a fine of Rs 500. Meanwhile, authorities in Pulwama have invoked section 34 of the Disaster Management Act and has made it mandatory to wear face masks in public. Moreover, restoring to spitting at public places has also been made a liable offence.

(PTI Photo for representation)

READ | Over 94,000 Stranded Residents Evacuated Till Date Amid Covid Crisis: J&K Officials

READ | J&K HC Refuses To Interfere In Matter Seeking Educating People On Removing Lockdown Curbs