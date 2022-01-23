COVID-19: Thane District's Case Count Goes Up By 2,743, Death Toll By 12

Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 2,743 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 6,90,601, and the death of 12 patients pushed the number of deceased to 11708, an official said on Sunday.

These cases and fatalities were recorded on Saturday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.69 per cent at present.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,59,848 and the death toll stood at 3,358, another official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)