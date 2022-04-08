COVID-19: Thane Logs Five New Cases

Thane district of Maharashtra reported five new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its overall infection count to 7,08,827, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,883. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,595, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

