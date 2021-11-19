COVID-19: Thane's infection count grows by 98, death toll by one

Thane, Nov 19 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported 98 more cases of coronavirus, which pushed its overall tally to 5,68,140, while the death of one patient took the fatality count to 11,566, an official said on Friday.

These cases and death were recorded on Thursday.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection figure has gone up to 1,38,390, while the death toll is 3,290, another official said. PTI COR NP NP

